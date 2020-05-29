Boil water advisory issued for North Hutchinson Island

A water main break caused an outage and boil water advisory Friday on North Hutchinson Island, according to officials in St. Lucie County.
Crews are working to restore water service but are leaving the precautionary boil water advisory in effect for the next 72 hours.
The water main failure is affecting about 3,700 St. Lucie County Utilities customers on the island.
A rolling boil for one minute is sufficient to kill any bacteria in the water, say health experts.
If you have any questions, contact the St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.
