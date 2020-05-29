Chris Young among performers Saturday night at Grand Ole Opry

Chris Young among performers Saturday night at Grand Ole Opry
Chris Young is one of the performers for the May 30, 2020 show at the Grand Ole Opry. (Source: Circle)
May 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 4:32 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Chart-topping country music stars are once again returning to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for a live concert at the empty venue.

Chris Janson, Chris Young and Brett Young are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Carly Pearce will perform on the preshow at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

The show will broadcast live on Circle. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

You can watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages as well.

Join us for a free livestream from the Grand Ole Opry on Sat, May 30. Circle Sessions starts at 7:30/6:30c pm with Carly...

Posted by Circle All Access on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its streak of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the biggest country music artists have played in front of no audience for several weeks.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.