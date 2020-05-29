Concerns growing over future of United States Postal Service

So many of you rely on the postal service to delivery your medicine, receive unemployment benefits, and pay your bills.
But the deadly coronavirus pandemic has caused significant financial impacts for the postal service, and if nothing is done, some fear it could shut down.
The United States Postal Service has been around for more than 200 years.
But after years of financial trouble, and now with the coronavirus causing declining revenues, there are major concerns the postal service could go under.
"They're saying the end of September we will be out of money to go ahead and keep the payroll going as it is today," said Al Friedman, the President of the Florida State Association of Letter Carriers.
Friedman said the USPS is losing between $2 million and $5 million a day across the country.
"Letters are down 42% because companies and a lot of business are not mailing," Friedman said.
We're told packages are up with box stores closed and more people shopping online while in quarantine. But the USPS is predicting significant financial impacts over the next 18 months.
During a Zoom call Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said the HEROES Act appropriates $25 billion to the Postal Service for lost revenue, and that money will also help buy personal protective equipment for employees. The bill is now waiting on the Senate.
"If the Post Office does not get its funding by Fall, not only is our vote by mail threatened many Americans get their medicine by mail, certainly getting their unemployment checks by mail," said Rep. Frankel.
Friedman also said two mail carriers in Florida, one in Sunrise and another in Fort Lauderdale, died because of COVID-19 and more than 100 others are currently home after testing positive.
Debbie Fetterly, a USPS spokesperson for the South Florida District, released this statement to WPTV:
