Concerns growing over future of United States Postal Service

"The Postal Service is proud of the work our more than 600,000 employees play in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public. We provide a vital public service that is a part of this nation's critical infrastructure. Our employees deliver much needed medications and Social Security checks, and we are the leading delivery service for online purchases.The Postal Service has a dedicated Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Command Response leadership team that is focusing on employee and customer safety in conjunction with operational and business continuity during this unprecedented epidemic. We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments. The CDC has information available on its website atthat provides the latest information about COVID-19. For more specific information on USPS actions to protect our employees and our customers during this pandemic: BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {}BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} https://about.usps.com/newsroom/statements/usps-statement-on-coronavirus.htm. BrightspotCmsObjectEndBrightspotCmsObjectEndThe Postal Service is deeply saddened by the passing of two of our postal family members (Fort Lauderdale, FL and Sunrise, FL) These employees were dedicated public servants, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the names of the employees.The COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely affected the U.S. economy, began to negatively affect the Postal Service during late March with declining mail volume, and the impact has continued to worsen since then. On May 8, the U.S. Postal Service reported total revenue of $17.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 (January 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020), an increase of $348 million, compared to the same period last year. It is estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic will substantially increase the Postal Service's net operating loss over the next eighteen months, threatening the Postal Service's ability to operate. However, since the Postal Service began experiencing the impacts of the pandemic in mid-March, the pandemic did not have a material impact on its second quarter results, although significant impacts are expected for the remainder of the year. For additional information: BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {}BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2020/0508-usps-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2020-results.htm. BrightspotCmsObjectEndBrightspotCmsObjectEndHere is a link to a "Delivering the Facts" document which explains our current situation beyond the pandemic issues: BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {}BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} https://about.usps.com/news/delivers-facts/usps-delivers-the-facts.pdf." BrightspotCmsObjectEndBrightspotCmsObjectEnd