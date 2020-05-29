Daughter of Astronaut Edgar Mitchell remembers father's historical journey to the moon

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County woman is remembering the strides her father made nearly fifty years ago as America counts down to a new chapter in spaceflight.
Kimberly Mitchell is the daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell, one of only 12 men who walked on the moon.
As Apollo 14’s lunar module pilot, Edgar Mitchell and his crew touched down on the moon on Feb. 5, 1971.
According to the NASA website, Edgar Mitchell was drawn to spaceflight by President John F. Kennedy’s call to send astronauts to the moon.
The celebrated astronaut lived in Palm Beach County was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom along with several other outstanding accolades.
He is remembered for his steadfast dedication to educating young people about the importance of exploring the unknown and following their dreams.
“That made him happy every day that he woke up and got out of bed are those kids of opportunities to reach a lot of young people’s minds,” said Kimberly Mitchell.
Edgar Mitchell donated a moon rock to the South Florida Science Museum and Aquarium in West Palm Beach where it continues to remain on display.
However, nearly 50 years later after his historic journey, the epiphany Mitchell’s experienced when he was 238,000 miles away from earth resonate with today’s society even more.
His daughter spoke about the concept of ‘oneness’ he realized during his mission.
“The molecules inside of him and his crew are the same as the space capsule that they were sitting in,” Kimberly Mitchell explained. “To have that perspective is powerful.”
She went on to share a quote that her father is famously remembered for.
'We are stardust. And we are all one, in that sense."
Edgar Mitchell died Feb. 4, 2016, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 85.
It was the eve of the 45th anniversary of his lunar landing.
