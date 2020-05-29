Delray Beach police chief decries death of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of police in Minnesota has sparked a week of violence in the Twin Cities , and once again ignited the ongoing debate of police violence in America.
On Thursday, Delray Beach police chief Javaro Sims released a video concerning the incident.
"There is no training at this police department that teaches officers to take this kind of action,” said Sims. ”I believe the officers that stood around are just as guilty. It showed a complete disregard for human life."
In his message, Sims also said he stands with the Minneapolis police chief for the swift action taken after Floyd's death, referring to the four officers who were fired.
"At this police department we will continue to build community trust and be willing to question and denounce actions that are wrong," said Sims.
The chief also expressed sympathy for the man's family.
On Friday, Minnesota authorities said the police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck has been charged with murder.
WPTV reporter Sabirah Rayford is speaking Friday with local law enforcement agencies, including Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, to get their thoughts on Floyd's death.
