Double shooting injures boy, man in Delray Beach
May 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 5:38 PM

A man and young boy were shot Friday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. in 1000 block of Auburn Circle North.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said he is not sure if this was a drive-by shooting or if the shooter was on foot.

No other details were immediately available.

