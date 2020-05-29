Double shooting injures boy, man in Delray Beach

A man and young boy were shot Friday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.
The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. in 1000 block of Auburn Circle North.
Police said a 29-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said he is not sure if this was a drive-by shooting or if the shooter was on foot.
No other details were immediately available.
