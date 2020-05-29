2 injured in shooting at Aventura Mall

Two people have been taken to a hospital after a shooting at the Aventura Mall, according to NBC affiliate WTJV.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two patients were taken by ambulance to a nearby trauma center.
Aventura police called it "an active crime scene investigation," but WTVJ, citing police sources, reported that two people have been shot.
Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the Nordstrom store at the mall.
"The area has been secured and we do not have any other threats to the community at this time," police said.
No other details were immediately available.
