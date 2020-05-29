Publix, Home Depot now offering coronavirus testing

BOCA RATON, Fla. — You can soon get a coronavirus test with your bread, milk, and eggs.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that COVID-19 testing sites are opening in the parking lots of three Publix stores around the state, as well as three Home Depot locations.
One of the testing sites, which opened on Friday, is at a Home Depot located at 9820 Glades Road in west Boca Raton.
"If you're shopping and you want to get a test, you have the ability, very easy access, you don't even have to leave the parking lot to be able to do it," DeSantis said.
The governor added that Publix and Home Depot will release the locations of the other COVID-19 testing sites around the state.
"I would imagine you're gonna see probably several more in South Florida," DeSantis said.
The governor spoke at the Glades Road Home Depot on Friday, the same day that Florida’s “tax holiday” on hurricane supplies started.
From now through Thursday, June 4, you don't have to pay taxes on certain supplies like flashlights, batteries, portable generators, and more.
"We want people to plan, have a plan for their family, prepare, and hopefully we get spared having major storms hit the state of Florida, DeSantis said.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1.
