Martin County School District offers virtual kindergarten registration

The 2020-21 kindergarten school year is officially on the horizon for the Martin County School District.
Although the registration process is going virtual, that doesn't mean you will escape all the paperwork.
The district website will give you the opportunity to download, print and complete all necessary forms for enrollment. In additi
In addition, a copy of the child's birth certificate, immunization records and proof of a current physical examination and two proof of residency must be included.
Any parents who would like to schedule an in-person appointment to complete the registration process may do so by clicking here. You will find emails and phone numbers to all elementary schools in the Martin County School District.
All forms and associated paperwork should be sent to:
Martin County School District
500 E. Ocean Blvd.
Stuart, FL 34994
