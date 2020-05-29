Martin County Sheriff William Snyder reacts to video of George Floyd

Law enforcement leaders nationwide are taking notice of the unrest in Minneapolis.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder is no different, saying it's up to him and his deputies to earn the respect of Martin County residents.
"There are people in different communities throughout the country, Martin County is no exception, where there is a sensitivity, there's a sadness about what has occurred," said Sheriff Snyder.
Sheriff Snyder said he's seen the video of George Floyd pinned down to the ground by an officer's knee.
"This is not good for anybody," said Sheriff Snyder. "There's nothing good that comes of situations like this."
Sheriff Snyder said he's keeping an open dialogue within the community and those voicing their concerns.
He said this is a reality that is not new after decades of law enforcement.
"The conversation about law enforcement's interaction with minority communities has been going on for a long time in the United States," said Sheriff Snyder. "This is not new."
What was seen on a Minneapolis street is not something taught nor allowed, according to the sheriff.
"We don't condone any kind of violence or unnecessary force," said Snyder.
As for larger conversations about policing and community trust, Sheriff Snyder said people will find their own takeaways.
"I think the challenge for us Americans is to have some kind of consensus and to work hard because we have to have law enforcement," said Snyder. "Cops are not going away. Underserved communities are not going away. So we have to learn to work together to prevent what we're seeing, not just in Minneapolis but in other cities around the country."
Sheriff Snyder said his main concern has and always will be public safety.
