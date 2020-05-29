PBSO deputies investigating suspicious death in Loxahatchee

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a suspicious death after workers found a badly decomposed body in Loxahatchee on Friday, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of E. Brighton Drive, just east of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, around 12:30 p.m.
A PBSO spokesperson said workers found a body, and the sheriff's office is calling the death suspicious.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
The identity and gender of the deceased person have not been released, and the sheriff's office said it doesn't have any details about a suspect or motive.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
