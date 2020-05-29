Police: Naked Florida man spent 24 hours vandalizing school

Investigators say a 21-year-old naked man broke into a South Florida high school and spent almost 24 hours vandalizing the building.
Police say surveillance cameras captured Matthew Crandall trashing Miramar High School on Memorial Day.
They say he wore only a hat and headphones while smashing computers and televisions.
Video showed Crandall breaking in around 7 a.m. Monday and caused flooding in hallways and vandalized classrooms, walls and hallways.
A custodian discovered the damage, which was estimated at about $100,000. He's charged with burglary and criminal mischief. It's not known whether he has ties to the school.
