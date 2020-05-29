Protesters gather outside Fla. home of former officer charged with murder

Sheriff John Mina said the townhome is believed to be Chauvin’s “vacation” home. Sheriff Mina also stated that he supported free speech and protests in the county as long as protesters remained peaceful. Several Sheriff’s deputies were in Chauvin’s neighborhood monitoring the protests and helping to control traffic. When asked what he thought of the video showing Chauvin kneeling against Floyd’s neck, Sheriff Mina called it “very disturbing. I’m sure all those involved will be held accountable for their actions,” he said.