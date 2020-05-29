State coronavirus deaths rise by 45, including 7 in Palm Beach County

Deaths from coronavirus in Florida climbed by 45, a decrease from one day ago, for a total of 2,364 as Palm Beach County rose by 7 to 327, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday morning.
The new deaths include the youngest and oldest ever in the state. A 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County surpasses a 26-year-old man from Miami-Dade. A total of 13 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 808 people 85 and older have died in the state.
In Palm Beach County, deaths on Wednesday increased by 5 after remaining at 315 since Saturday.
The state one day ago reported 60 additional deaths as data spiked after a three-day holiday weekend. There were 7 additional deaths Tuesday, 15 Monday and 4 Sunday. One week ago, the rise was 48 in the state.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. The county's most was 17 on that date as well as that number last Thursday.
One death was reported in the Treasure Coast area with St. Lucie increasing to 30, a 62-year-old man, as Martin and Indian River remained at 9, and Okeechobee none. Martin's last death was last Friday and Indian River on May 12.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 220 for 10.3 percent and by 16 for 8.3 percent in Palm Beach County.
New cases statewide increased from 379 to 651 to a total of 53,285. Several testing locations' sites were curtailed because of bad weather.
In Palm Beach County, cases climbed by 86 compared with 26 Wednesday. The Treasure Coast area reported 13 new cases, compared with 22 the day before.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, jumping by 14 to 669. Broward County increased by 2 to 307, which is 20 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 100, an increase of 1.
Twenty-four of the 45 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,351 deaths for 57.1 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate remained to 5.6 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 3.6 percent compared with 3.7 percent Wednesday.
In all, there were 18,050 additional tests reported Thursday compared with 10,351 Wednesday. A total of 953,321ave been tested with 898,331 negative results and the remaining 1,705 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.8 percent in the United States and 6.1 percent worldwide, which passed 361,000 deaths and passed 5.9 million cases. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.8 percent, compared with Broward at 4.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 7.1 percent in St. Lucie, 7.5 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Martin.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 42 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 413 cases of infants to 4 years old and 874 from 5 to 14.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including New Hampshire with 232. Oklahoma has 326. The new deaths in the county include five men and two women, ranging from 58 to 93.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 1,073 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 1,006, Boca Raton with 610, Boynton Beach with 579, Delray Beach with 475 and Belle Glade has 362. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 279.
Palm Beach County has 5,541 cases out of 69,008 total tested, including 123 awaiting results, for 8.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 17,464 positive cases out of 170,464 tested for 10.2 percent, and Broward is second with 6,870 cases and 99,781 tested for 6.9percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 424 positive out of 10,125 for 4.2 percent, Martin with 557 of 7,483 for 7.4 percent, Indian River with 129 out of 5,320 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 68 out of 1,593 for 4.3 percent.
Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin, a 3-year-old in St. Lucie and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 9,795 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 156 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 1,132 in Palm Beach County, 95 in St. Lucie, 74 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 64 more deaths than Florida, including 36 Thursday, according to Worldometers.info. Florida has 110 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 312 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,524 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 46.3 per million.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 103,299 with 1,223 additional deaths through Thursday after 1,535 Wednesday. Johns Hopkins reports 101,573.
Cases hit 1,768,461 with 22,658 additional ones. Last Thursday, there were 1,411 additional deaths and 28,175 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 6.8 percent with a gain of 6,983.
Pennsylvania and Illinois posted the most additional deaths, both 103. Pennsylvania passed Michigan for fourth place, one day after recording 128 additional deaths. Illinois, which set a record with 160 Wednesday, is in sixth place.
Close behind in daily increase was No. 1 New York, which added 100 to rise to 29,653. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
The remaining top 10 states: No. 2 New Jersey with 71, No. 3 Massachusetts with 93, No. 4 Michigan with 38, No. 7 California with 84, No. 8 Connecticut with 23, No. 9 Louisiana with 19.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 40. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th, reporting 7 more.
One week ago Thursday in the United States, there were 96,354 deaths, two weeks ago there were 87,293, three weeks ago 76,928, four weeks ago 63,856, five weeks ago 50,234, six weeks ago 34,905, seven weeks ago 19,802, eight weeks ago 7,576, nine weeks ago 1,614, 10 weeks ago 239, 11 weeks ago 41, 12 weeks ago 12, 13 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.0 percent of the 5,086 additional deaths and 28.6 percent of the world total Wednesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase is 8.1 percent with a gain of 27,126.
Brazil's deaths and cases continue to surge as it has risen to sixth place. On Thursday, the South American nation reported 1,067 deaths after 1,148 Wednesday. Its record was 1,188 on Thursday. In 14 days, Brazil has nearly doubled from 13,993 to 26,674. One week ago, the toll was 20,082. Brazil reported a record 24,151 new cases after 22,301 Wednesday for a total of 419,340 in second place behind the United States.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 557 deaths compared with 661 Wednesday.
Two-thirds of those latest deaths were reported by United Kingdom -- 377-- after 412 Wednesday. The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 37,837. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 33,142, gaining 70 after 117 Wednesday. On Sunday there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 66 deaths -- the same as the day before -- for fourth.
Spain, which has been adjusting its totals because of duplicates, added just 1 just more each Wednesday and Thursday each for a 27,119 total.
Mexico reported 447 more deaths late Thursday after 463 Wednesday and a record 501 Tuesday for ninth.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 7 Belgium with 24, No. 8 Germany with 37, No. 10 Iran with 63. Canada added 112 deaths for 11th place. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Thursday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 2 cases and no new cases for the first time on Saturday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 46 more deaths in 16th place with 4,266 as well as 639 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death, the first one in one week, to rise to 236 as well as 10 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,371 more for a total of 379,051 in third place. Russia reported 174 more deaths to rise to 4,142 in 17th. Peru had passed Russia the day before but reported fewer new fatalities, 116.
