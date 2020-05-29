Stimulus debit cards getting thrown away by accident

The Treasury Department has mailed nearly four million economic impact payments to Americans via a prepaid debit card.
But some people are receiving the cards and throwing them away by accident , and it is not easy getting the card replaced.
If you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet, and the IRS website tells you it’s been sent, you may need to be on the lookout for a debit card.
"I recall getting an envelope in the mail that felt like it had a card in it, you know a credit card, whatever, but I didn’t recognize the return, the name that was on it,” said Joyce Higgs.
Higgs said thinks she accidentally threw away her stimulus debit card. The card is a visa and mailed by Metabank, which is the Department of Treasury’s financial agent.
The problem is if you think you threw it away, there is no easy way to know for sure.
“There’s no way to report that to the government, to the IRS,” said Higgs.
WPTV called the EIP card customer service line only to find a series of automated prompts that led Higgs nowhere.
She also tried to report it lost or stolen using her Social Security number but no luck.
The Treasury Department’s website said debit cards would be mailed out starting the week of May 18. Higgs said the IRS website says her stimulus payment was scheduled to go out May 15, but it doesn't say if it is a check or card.
Fifteen days after the payment is sent, the IRS mails a letter that will have information on what to do if you haven’t received your payment.
Higgs hopes she didn’t throw away her stimulus money.
“Like everybody, my income isn’t what it was and yeah, it’s a help. It’s definitely a help,” said Higgs.
