Swimming advisory issued for Jaycee Park on South Hutchinson Island

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for Jaycee Park on South Hutchinson Island.
The advisory comes after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria on the water, which could cause health risk for those who ingest or come in contact with the water.
The symptoms include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.
According to the health department, water samples were collected Tuesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 28. Beach sampling is scheduled for Monday, June 1 and results are expected to be available Thursday, June 4.
The advisory will continue until results are satisfactory, the department said in a news release.
For more information, contact the environmental health division at 772-873-4931.
