32-year-old Illinois man killed in motorcycle crash in Jensen Beach

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Jensen Beach Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on southbound US 1, just south of Jensen Beach Blvd.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Port St. Lucie woman was traveling northbound on US 1 and turning left into the Jensen Beach Mall access road when the male motorcyclist, traveling southbound on US 1, collided with her vehicle.
The unidentified motorcyclist from Bradley, Illinois, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
He was transported to Martin Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The female driver suffered minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
