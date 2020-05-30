Coronavirus death toll rises by 34 in state, including 2 in Palm Beach County

West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 1,149 cases, an increase of 38, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 1,115 an increase of 54, Boca Raton with a rise of 3 to 619, Boynton Beach with 579 to 599, Delray Beach with 476 from 485, and Belle Glade has 389, a rise of 1. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 309, a climb of 1. Cases sometimes drop because of an uodate in location.