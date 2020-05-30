Coronavirus death toll rises by 34 in state, including 2 in Palm Beach County

Deaths from coronavirus in Florida climbed by 34 to 2,447 in one day, including Palm Beach County rising by 2 to 337 -- daily declines in both data, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday morning.
New cases statewide declined to 927 from 1,212 Friday but higher than 651 Thursday for a total of 55,424, including an increase of 133 in Palm Beach County after 86 Thursday.
In the state, deaths climbed by 49 Friday. One week ago, the rise was 42 in the state. The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. The county's most was 17 on that date as well as that number May 21.
In Palm Beach County, deaths rose by 8 Friday after an increase 7 on Thursday and 5 Wednesday. The toll at the time had remained at 315 since Saturday.
One additional death was reported in the Treasure Coast area. Indian River rose to 10, a 69-year-old woman and the first fatality in the county since May 12. Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 30, Martin at 9 and Okeechobee none. Martin's last death was eight days ago.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 223 for 10.5 percent and by 24 for 7.0 percent in Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, jumping by 15 to 700. Broward County increased by 5 to 313, which is 24 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 105, an increase of 4.
Twenty-three of the 34 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,399 deaths for 57.2 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 46 cases compared with 73 the day before. They includes a rise of 25 in Martin, 145 in St. Lucie, 4 in Indian River and 3 in Okeechobee. Broward increased by 175 and Miam-Dade by 92.
The state positive test rate was 5.6 percent from 5.5 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 7.6 percent compared with 3.9 percent Friday.
In all, there were 11,726 additional tests reported Saturday compared with 30,939 Friday. A total of 984,160 have been tested with 928,742 negative results and the remaining 1,218 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.8 percent in the United States and 6.1 percent worldwide, which passed 366,000 deaths and passed 6 million cases Friday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.7 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 6.5 percent in St. Lucie, 7.9 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
The youngest and oldest ever in the state were reported Thursday. A 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County surpasses a 26-year-old man from Miami-Dade. A total of 13 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 847 people 85 and older have died in the state.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Friday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 40 percent 55 and older and 13percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 447 cases of infants to 4 years old and 970 from 5 to 14.
The new deaths in the county Saturday were a 102-year-old female, the oldest ever in the county surpassing two women aged 101, and a 96-year-old man. The youngest ever is a 30-year-old man.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including New Hampshire with 232. Oklahoma has 329.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 1,149 cases, an increase of 38, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 1,115 an increase of 54, Boca Raton with a rise of 3 to 619, Boynton Beach with 579 to 599, Delray Beach with 476 from 485, and Belle Glade has 389, a rise of 1. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 309, a climb of 1. Cases sometimes drop because of an uodate in location.
Palm Beach County has 5,898 cases out of 72,636 total tested for 8.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 17,826 positive cases out of 177,039 tested for 10.1 percent, and Broward is second with 7,067 cases and 103,972 tested for 6.8 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 463 positive out of 10,905 for 4.2 percent, Martin with 626 of 8,042 for 7.8 percent, Indian River with 126 out of 5,501 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 76 out of 1705 for 4.5 percent.
Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin, a 3-year-old in St. Lucie and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 10,113 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 131more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,187 in Palm Beach County, 96 in St. Lucie, 76 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 10 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 53 more deaths than Florida, including 38 Friday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 112 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 316 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,529 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 47.0 per million.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 104,542 Friday with 1,180 additional, which is 43 less than Thursday. BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Johns Hopkins BrightspotCmsObjectEnd reports 102,709.
Cases hit 1,791,530 with 25,069 additional ones. Last Friday, there were 1,298 additional deaths and 24,002 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 6.6 percent with a gain of 6,897.
New Jersey was the only state to post gains of triple digits -- 124 to rise to 11,536 in second place.
No. 1 New York was close in increased with 98 for a total of 29,751 in first place. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
The remaining top 10 states: No. 3 Massachusetts with 78, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 68, No. 5 Michigan with 34, No. 6 Illinois with 84, No. 7 California with 98, No. 8 Connecticut with 42, No. 9 Louisiana with 21. On Thursday, Pennsylvania and Illinois posted the most additional deaths, both 103.
Georgia is in 14th place with an initial increase of 11. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th, reporting 5 more Friday.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, there were 98,678 deaths, two weeks ago there were 90,113, three weeks ago 80,037, four weeks ago 67,444, five weeks ago 54,256, six weeks ago 39,331, seven weeks ago 24,062, eight weeks ago 10,384, nine weeks ago 2,754, 10 weeks ago 374, 11 weeks ago 54, 12 weeks ago 19, 13 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.9 percent of the 4,872 additional deaths and 28.5 percent of the world total Friday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase is 8.0 percent with a gain of 26,998.
Brazil's deaths and cases continue to surge as it has risen to fifth place, passing Spain. The South American nation reported 1,180 deaths, 8 below the record set May 21, after 1,067 deaths Thursday. In 14 days, Brazil has nearly doubled from 14,817 to 29,526. One week ago, the toll was 21,048. Brazil reported a record 29,526 cases after setting the record with 24,151 Thursday for a total of 468,338 in second place behind the United States.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 531 deaths after 557 fatalities Thursday.
Sixty percent of those latest deaths were reported by United Kingdom -- 324-- after 377 Thursday. The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 38,161. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 33,229, gaining 87 after 70 Thursday. On Sunday there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 52 deaths for fourth. Spain, which has been adjusting its totals because of duplicates, added just 2 more Friday after 1 more each Wednesday and Thursday each .
Mexico reported 371 more deaths late Friday after 447 Thursday and a record 501 Tuesday for ninth. In two weeks, Mexico has nearly doubled its death total from 4,767 to 9,415.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 7 Belgium with 42, No. 8 Germany with 24, No. 10 Iran with 50. Canada added 102 deaths for 11th place. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Friday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 4 cases after zero cases for only the second time.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 86 more deaths in 16th place with 4,350 as well as 749 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported 0 deaths to move to 237 as well as 11 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,572 more for a total of 387,623 in third place. Russia reported 232 more deaths to rise to 4,374 in 16th.
