Detectives investigate fatal shooting in Lake Worth Beach

A person was fatally shot Friday night in Lake Worth Beach.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of South H Street at 10:28 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further.
No motive or suspect information is known at this time.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
