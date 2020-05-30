Food distribution held at the Port of Palm Beach

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Port of Palm Beach on Saturday for a free drive-through food distribution.
Over 60 volunteers with Hospitality Helping Hands, Feeding South Florida, and others helped distribute almost 75,000 pounds of supplies which included fresh produce, dry goods, diapers and beverages.
Their efforts helped feed around 1,500 families.
This was their seventh week distributing food to the community.
Volunteer Chloe Rits said, “When life gives us blessings, we should pass on those blessings to others. So if we have that extra energy to help in whatever capacity we can with time talents treasured, I think that we should be helping our neighborhoods. We should be growing our hometowns during this time so that we can all be united and bounce back from this together.”
If you'd like to help by volunteering or donating, visit https://www.hospitalityhelpinghands.org/ or https://feedingsouthflorida.org/.
