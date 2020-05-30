Group of protesters gather in Lake Worth Beach

A group gathered Saturday afternoon at Lake Worth Beach City Hall to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
During the protest, two people pulled the American flag from the flagpole, tore it, and attempted to ignite it in front of the CVS near City Hall.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies retrieved the destroyed flag and will dispose of it with a proper burial.
The crowd departed City Hall, moved down Lake Avenue, then traveled to Bryant Park.
