PBSO deputies investigating deceased person found in Loxahatchee

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating the death of a male after workers found a badly decomposed body in Loxahatchee on Friday, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of E. Brighton Drive, just east of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, around 12:30 p.m.
A PBSO spokesperson said workers found a body.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
The identity of the deceased male has not been released, and the sheriff's office said it doesn't have any details about a suspect or motive.
On Saturday PBSO said that detectives responded to the scene to investigate further and determined that no outward signs of trauma were found on the deceased's body.
The case will remain open pending identification and final autopsy.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
