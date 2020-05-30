Shooting results in driver crashing into West Palm Beach home

Deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted in a car driving into a home in West Palm Beach.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, multiple cars were driving northbound on Haverhill Road from Purdy Lane when some sort of altercation occurred resulting in gunfire.
One driver was struck by gunfire, causing them to lose control and drive into a residence in the 2500 block of Haverhill Road.
No one inside the home was injured.
The victim, an adult male, was hospitalized and he is currently listed in critical condition.
Suspect information is unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crime are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
