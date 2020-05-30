Tear gas fired, police cars burn during protests in downtown Miami

May 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 10:33 PM

Protests in downtown Miami heated up Saturday night after they began throwing objects at police and setting cars on fire.

The protests over the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} death of George Floyd BrightspotCmsObjectEnd started peacefully but turned once they made way their way onto Interstate 95, shutting down traffic for hours.

Police BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} began firing tear gas BrightspotCmsObjectEnd into a crowd gathered outside the Miami Police Department.

A protester kicks back a tear gas canister during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a countywide curfew for 10 p.m.

Protesters could be seen throwing rocks and setting police cruisers on fire.

Two police cars burn during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Police also used bicycles to push back an increasingly rowdy crowd throwing rocks.

There were also BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} reports of looting BrightspotCmsObjectEnd at Bayside Marketplace along Biscayne Boulevard.

The protest started peacefully near the Torch of Friendship earlier in the day.

Protesters chant during a demonstration at the Torch of Friendship, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Miami.
Elsewhere in Florida, protesters in Tampa smashed store windows and BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} set a gas station on fire BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Saturday night after a peaceful demonstration during the day. Some broke into AT&T and Gold N Diamond stores.

The tense protests are one of BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} several throughout the country BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.

