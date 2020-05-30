Tear gas fired, police cars burn during protests in downtown Miami

Protests in downtown Miami heated up Saturday night after they began throwing objects at police and setting cars on fire.
The protests over the death of George Floyd started peacefully but turned once they made way their way onto Interstate 95, shutting down traffic for hours.
Police began firing tear gas into a crowd gathered outside the Miami Police Department.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a countywide curfew for 10 p.m.
Protesters could be seen throwing rocks and setting police cruisers on fire.
Police also used bicycles to push back an increasingly rowdy crowd throwing rocks.
There were also reports of looting at Bayside Marketplace along Biscayne Boulevard.
The protest started peacefully near the Torch of Friendship earlier in the day.
Elsewhere in Florida, protesters in Tampa smashed store windows and set a gas station on fire Saturday night after a peaceful demonstration during the day. Some broke into AT&T and Gold N Diamond stores.
The tense protests are one of several throughout the country.
