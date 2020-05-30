Tear gas fired, police cars burn during protests in downtown Miami

Protests in downtown Miami heated up Saturday night after demonstrators began throwing objects at police and setting cars on fire.
The protests over the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} death of George Floyd BrightspotCmsObjectEnd started peacefully but turned once they made way their way onto Interstate 95, shutting down traffic for hours.
Police BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} began firing tear gas BrightspotCmsObjectEnd into a crowd gathered outside the Miami Police Department.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a countywide curfew for 10 p.m.
Protesters could be seen throwing rocks and setting police cruisers on fire.
Police officers in riot gear stood in formation as protesters threw rocks and kicked tear gas canisters at them.
There were also BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} reports of looting BrightspotCmsObjectEnd at Bayside Marketplace along Biscayne Boulevard.
The protest started peacefully near the Torch of Friendship earlier in the day.
Elsewhere in Florida, protesters in Tampa smashed store windows and BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} set a gas station on fire BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Saturday night after a peaceful demonstration during the day.
In Tallahassee, a
, sending some running and screaming as the vehicle stopped and started and at one point had a person on its hood, police said, but no serious injuries were reported.
Police handcuffed the driver but did not release his name or say whether he would face charges.
The tense protests are one of BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} several throughout the country BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
Scripps Only Content 2020