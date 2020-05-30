Tear gas fired, police cars burn during protests in downtown Miami

May 30, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 9:58 PM

Protests in downtown Miami heated up Saturday night after they began throwing objects at police and setting cars on fire.

The protests over the death of George Floyd started peacefully but turned once they made way their way onto Interstate 95, shutting down traffic for hours.

Police began firing tear gas into a crowd gathered outside the Miami Police Department.

A protester kicks back a tear gas canister during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a countywide curfew of 10 p.m.

Protesters could be seen throwing rocks and setting police cruisers on fire.

Two police cars burn during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
