Tear gas fired, police cars burn during protests in downtown Miami

Protests in downtown Miami heated up Saturday night after they began throwing objects at police and setting cars on fire.
The protests over the death of George Floyd started peacefully but turned once they made way their way onto Interstate 95, shutting down traffic for hours.
Police began firing tear gas into a crowd gathered outside the Miami Police Department.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a countywide curfew of 10 p.m.
Protesters could be seen throwing rocks and setting police cruisers on fire.
