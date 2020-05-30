Vigil held for George Floyd in Lake Worth Beach

A vigil honoring the life of George Floyd was held Saturday evening in Lake Worth Beach.
Organizers say they will meet at Lake Worth City Hall at 8 p.m. before beginning a peaceful walk down Lake Ave. at 8:30 p.m.
At the memorial, Reverend Tony Cato will share some words and then lead participants in prayer, followed by a moment of silence.
Organizers are asking those that choose to participate to wear masks and stay at least six feet away from each other.
They say the gathering is to peacefully bow heads in a solemn moment of acknowledgment that Floyd's death was a "horrible travesty of justice, at it's worst."
NOTE: Viewer discretion is advised as some protesters use foul language during the event.
