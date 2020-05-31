Belle Glade man accused of shooting at PBSO deputies

A 21-year-old Belle Glade man has been arrested and is facing four homicide charges after deputies say he shot at them.
On Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were conducting an investigation in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Belle Glade when a gunman inside a vehicle driving westbound on MLK Boulevard began shooting towards them.
No one was struck by the gunfire, but nearby property was damaged by the shots.
An investigation led to the identity of Keren Javontre Briscoe.
Deputies located and interviewed Briscoe, who denied involvement in the shooting.
However, probable cause was found to arrest him on four homicide charges and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
He is being held without bond.
This is a developing story and more details will be added once they are released by authorities.
