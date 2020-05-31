Coronavirus death toll rises by 34 in state, including 2 in Palm Beach County

In two days Brazil has surged to fourth place, passing Spain on Friday and France on Saturday. The South American nation reported 890 new deaths after 1,180 deaths Friday, which is 8 below the record set May 21. In 14 days, Brazil has nearly doubled from 15,633 to 28,834. One week ago, the toll was 22,013. Brazil reported a record 30,102 cases -- the most in the world Saturday -- after breaking the cases mark two days in a row for a total of 498,550 in second place behind the United States.