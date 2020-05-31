Coronavirus death toll rises by 34 in state, including 2 in Palm Beach County

Deaths from coronavirus in Florida climbed by 34 to 2,447 in one day, including Palm Beach County rising by 2 to 337 -- daily declines in both data, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday morning.
New cases statewide deceased to 927 from 1,212 Friday but higher than 651 Thursday for a total of 55,424, including an increase of 133 in Palm Beach County after 224 Friday.
In the state, deaths climbed by 49 Friday. One week ago, the rise was 42 in the state. The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. The county's most was 17 on that date as well as that number May 21.
In Palm Beach County, deaths rose by 8 Friday after an increase 7 on Thursday and 5 Wednesday. The toll at the time had remained at 315 since Saturday.
One additional death was reported in the Treasure Coast area. Indian River rose to 10, a 69-year-old woman and the first fatality in the county since May 12. Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 30, Martin at 9 and Okeechobee none. Martin's last death was eight days ago.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 223 for 10.5 percent and by 24 for 7.0 percent in Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, jumping by 15 to 700. Broward County increased by 5 to 313, which is 24 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 105, an increase of 4.
Twenty-three of the 34 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,399 deaths for 57.2 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 46 cases compared with 73 the day before. They includes a rise of 25 in Martin, 145 in St. Lucie, 4 in Indian River and 3 in Okeechobee. Broward increased by 175 and Miam-Dade by 92.
The state positive test rate was 5.6 percent from 5.5 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 7.6 percent compared with 3.9 percent Friday.
In all, there were 11,726 additional tests reported Saturday compared with 30,939 Friday. A total of 984,160 have been tested with 928,742 negative results and the remaining 1,218 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.8 percent in the United States and 6.0 percent worldwide, which passed 370,000 deaths and passed 6.1 million cases Saturday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.7 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 6.5 percent in St. Lucie, 7.9 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
The youngest and oldest ever in the state were reported Thursday. A 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County surpasses a 26-year-old man from Miami-Dade. A total of 13 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 847 people 85 and older have died in the state.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 40 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 447 cases of infants to 4 years old and 970 from 5 to 14.
The new deaths in Palm Beach County on Saturday were a 102-year-old female, the oldest ever in the county surpassing two women aged 101, and a 96-year-old man. The youngest ever is a 30-year-old man.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 234. New Mexico has 351.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 1,149 cases, an increase of 38, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 1,115 an increase of 54, Boca Raton with a rise of 3 to 619, Boynton Beach with 579 to 599, Delray Beach with 476 from 485, and Belle Glade has 389, a rise of 1. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 309, a climb of 1. Cases sometimes drop because of an update in location.
Palm Beach County has 5,898 cases out of 72,636 total tested for 8.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 17,826 positive cases out of 177,039 tested for 10.1 percent, and Broward is second with 7,067 cases and 103,972 tested for 6.8 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 463 positive out of 10,905 for 4.2 percent, Martin with 626 of 8,042 for 7.8 percent, Indian River with 126 out of 5,501 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 76 out of 1705 for 4.5 percent.
Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin, a 3-year-old in St. Lucie and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 10,113 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 131more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,187 in Palm Beach County, 96 in St. Lucie, 76 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 10 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 62 more deaths than Florida, including 34 Saturday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 114 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 319 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,533 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 47.5 per million.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 105,557 Saturday with 1,050, which is 130 less than Friday. BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Johns Hopkins BrightspotCmsObjectEnd reports 103,776.
Cases hit 1,816,820 with 23,290 additional ones. Last Saturday, there were 1,033 additional deaths and 21,929 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 7.0 percent with a gain of 6,875.
Like Friday, ew Jersey was the only state to post gains of triple digits -- 101 to rise to 11,637 in second place.
Neighboring New York posted the second highest with 98 for a total of 29,829. In the past week the increase has dipped below 100 after nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
The remaining top 10 states: No. 3 Massachusetts with 50, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 67, No. 5 Michigan with 57, No. 6 Illinois with 60, No. 7 California with 76, No. 8 Connecticut with 44, No. 9 Louisiana with 19.
Georgia is in 14th place with an initial increase of 20. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th, reporting 7 more Saturday.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, there were 98,678 deaths, two weeks ago there were 90,113, three weeks ago 80,037, four weeks ago 67,444, five weeks ago 54,256, six weeks ago 39,331, seven weeks ago 24,062, eight weeks ago 10,384, nine weeks ago 2,754, 10 weeks ago 374, 11 weeks ago 54, 12 weeks ago 19, 13 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.9 percent of the 4,084 additional deaths and 28.5 percent of the world total Friday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Friday, the increased deaths were 4,872.
The one week world death increase is 10.4 percent with a gain of 35,903.
In two days Brazil has surged to fourth place, passing Spain on Friday and France on Saturday. The South American nation reported 890 new deaths after 1,180 deaths Friday, which is 8 below the record set May 21. In 14 days, Brazil has nearly doubled from 15,633 to 28,834. One week ago, the toll was 22,013. Brazil reported a record 30,102 cases -- the most in the world Saturday -- after breaking the cases mark two days in a row for a total of 498,550 in second place behind the United States.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 416 deaths after 531 Friday. Often, one nation recorded those numbers in one day.
A little more than half of those latest deaths were reported by United Kingdom -- 215-- after 324 Friday. The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 38,376. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 33,340, gaining 111 after 87 Friday. On Sunday there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 57 deaths for fourth, far lower than the record of 1,438 on April 15. Spain, which has been adjusting its totals because of duplicates, added just 4 more Saturday for a total of 27,125.
Mexico moved past Germany into eighth place, reporting 364 more late Saturday after 371 Friday and a record 501 Tuesday. In two weeks, Mexico has risen from 5,045 to 9,779.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 7 Belgium with 23, No. 9 Germany with 6, No. 10 Iran with 57. Canada added 94 deaths for 11th place. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Saturday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 2 cases. In the past week, zero cases were reported for the first time.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 45 more deaths in 17th place with 4,395 as well as 637 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported 0 deaths for the second day in a row at 236 as well as 15 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,952 for a total of 396,575 in third place. Russia reported 181 more deaths to rise to 4,555 in 15th place, passing Turkey at 4,515 with 26 more deaths.
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
Scripps Only Content 2020