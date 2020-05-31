Curfew in effect for West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James issued a nighttime curfew Sunday in the city.
The curfew is in effect nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the next 72 hours, unless the city extends it or terminates it before that time.
People are asked to peacefully disburse from any city roadway, including downtown West Palm Beach, where a protest in response to the death of George Floyd spilled onto Interstate 95. Some protesters still remained as dusk turned to darkness.
"The public's safety is my top priority, especially during this time of great unrest in cities nationwide," James said in a statement. "The nighttime curfew is an additional tool to promote public safety in our city."
During the curfew, people may travel to work.
A curfew for the town of Palm Beach has also been issued from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The curfews follows several other South Florida cities where protests have occurred.
