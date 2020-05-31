Peaceful protest held across from Indian River Co. Sheriff's Office

A group of protesters gathered in Indian River County on Sunday across from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office facility.
People stood on both sides of the road holding signs and listening to speakers addressing the crowd through a loudspeaker.
The peaceful protest is in response to the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in custody of Minnesota police.
Similar protests are being held Sunday in Stuart, West Palm Beach, and Delray Beach.
