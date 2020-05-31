Protesters to hold rally in downtown West Palm Beach

A protest is scheduled Sunday afternoon in West Palm Beach in response to last week's death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.
The rally, billed as "No Justice, No Peace," is scheduled to occur in Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach.
A flyer for the Sunday gathering in West Palm Beach says protesters will meet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. near the Rosemary Square fountain.
Protests, which have at times turned violent, have occurred through the country since Floyd's death last Monday.
Video showed Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd before his death. Chauvin was charged Friday with manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death.
On Sunday, protests are also being held in Stuart and Vero Beach in solidarity of Floyd and to prompt a change to police policies across America.
