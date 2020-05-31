Protesters march across Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart

Protesters were marching across a Stuart bridge Sunday afternoon as a show of solidarity for black lives.
The protest along the Roosevelt Bridge was peaceful -- a stark contrast to the protests that took place throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a police officer placed his knee on the man's neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protesters held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter."
