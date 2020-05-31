Protesters march along I-95 in West Palm Beach

LIVE COVERAGE:
Shortly after a peaceful protest concluded Sunday in downtown West Palm Beach, some protesters marched along Interstate 95, holding signs as Florida Highway Patrol troopers wearing protective gear stood in their way.
Hundreds of people converged near Rosemary Square and marched through the city in a rally billed as "No Justice, No Peace."
An organized and diverse group of protesters were chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" while holding signs that read "I can't breath" and "Justice for Floyd."
Before the rally began, West Palm Beach police said they were monitoring the situation and would defend the group's right to protest.
A view from Chopper 5 showed a line of West Palm Beach police cruisers, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles and FHP vehicles blocking the protesters' path as they marched from Okeechobee Road toward the Belvedere Road exit.
Protests, which have at times turned violent, have occurred throughout the country since Floyd's death last Monday.
Video showed Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd before his death. Chauvin was charged Friday with manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death.
On Sunday, protests are also being held in Stuart and Indian River County in solidarity of Floyd and to prompt a change to police policies across America.
