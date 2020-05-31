Second Belle Glade man arrested after shooting

A second arrest has been made after a suspect fired at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detectives, a deputy and a member of the community in Belle Glade.
Detectives identified a second suspect as the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jatavious Odoms.
Odoms was arrested and charged with four counts of First Degree Premeditated Murder.
According to PBSO, Odoms provided information during his interview that clearly established that law enforcement was purposefully targeted during the shooting.
Jatavious Odoms was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is being held without bond.
His arrest comes one day after the arrest of another suspect in the same shooting, BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} 21-year-old Keren Briscoe BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
Briscoe is also facing four homicide charges following the Friday night shooting in Belle Glade. According to PBSO, no one was struck by gunfire during the drive-by shooting. We are awaiting more details and clarification from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Scripps Only Content 2020