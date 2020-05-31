Shots fired outside Palm Beach Outlets; several stores damaged

Shots were fired outside the Palm Beach Outlets and several stores at the West Palm Beach outlet mall were damaged by looters Sunday night, WPTV NewsChannel 5 has learned, after a day of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
West Palm Beach police were blocking the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard entrance to the Palm Beach Outlets, where the glass storefronts of several businesses were shattered.
Police were helping employees safely leave the stores.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 reporter Ryan Hughes said rocks were thrown at police officers.
There were also a large group of people looting the Target across the street.
Two Geek Squad vans were set on fire outside the Best Buy just east of Interstate 95, where protesters marched hours earlier.
A nearby liquor store and beauty supply store were also ransacked.
The escalating incidents prompted West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to issue a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
No serious injuries have been reported.
