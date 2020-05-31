Vigil held for George Floyd in Lake Worth Beach

A vigil for George Floyd was held Saturday at the Cultural Plaza near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Lake Worth Beach.
Organizers met at City Hall before beginning a peaceful walk down Lake Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
"I've seen first hand racism in this country and it needs to stop," said one protester. "It needs to change."
At the memorial, the Rev. Tony Cato shared some words and then lead participants in prayer, followed by a moment of silence.
According to organizers, the gathering was to peacefully bow heads in a solemn moment of acknowledgment that Floyd's death was a "horrible travesty of justice, at its worst."
