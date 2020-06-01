Business owner blames police for escalating violence on Clematis Street

The protest was peaceful, the police blocked traffic and even closed I-95 for safety, this caused huge traffic delays throughout the city and in general the I-95 closure caused huge traffic problems throughout all of south Florida. The police had received information that the agitator’s intent was to stop traffic on I-95. Just imagine the fear a citizen would experience with over 3000 people unexpectedly approaching your vehicle and family with masks chanting and screaming while blocking traffic. Again I witnessed a handful of agitators grabbing door handles, kicking cars and even jumped on the hood of a vehicle in an attempt to draw a reaction from police.