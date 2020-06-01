City of Palm Beach Gardens issues curfew amid protests

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department issued Monday a Declaration of a State of Local Emergency due to possible protests.
A curfew has been issued for the city of Palm Beach Gardens starting Monday, June 1, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The curfew will remain in effect for the next 72 hours.
Pedestrians, vehicles, standing and parking, are prohibited during the curfew except for designated essential services as fire, police, and hospitals, according to the department.
Read the Declaration of a State of Local Emergency bellow:
