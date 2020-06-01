City of Riviera Beach declares State of Local Emergency; issues curfew amid protests

The City of Riviera Beach has declared a Local State of Emergency Monday evening as a precaution to protests following George Floyd's death.
The city established a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the next 72 hours.
According to police, this comes as a precaution as there were no incidents in the city.
Other cities have also implemented State of Local Emergency and curfews, including Palm Beach Gardens and West Palm Beach .
The Village of North Palm Beach has also enacted curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., begging tonight for the next 72 hours.
Scripps Only Content 2020