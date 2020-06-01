Florida Keys open for visitors after months of closure

The Florida Keys have reopened to visitors, more than two months after the island chain closed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
The Monroe County Emergency Management said checkpoints that barred visitors from coming into the Florida Keys have been removed.
More than 18,750 cars coming from the mainland were turned away because drivers did not present the proper paperwork that showed they either worked or lived in the Florida Keys.
Hotels and other lodging establishments will also be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy.
Businesses must implement sanitation stations and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s cleaning guidelines for COVID-19.
The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors since March 22.
