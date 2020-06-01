Protest held near Treasure Coast Square mall in Jensen Beach

Peaceful protesters gathered along U.S. 1 near the Treasure Coast Square mall in Jensen Beach on Monday.
They started to gather near the front entrance to the mall, but at the request of mall security were asked to leave the private property.
Then group then moved along U.S. 1 outside the mall holding signs, "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter."
They were also chanting George Floyd's name and saying "I can't breathe."
Law enforcement is on standby to make sure the protest stays peaceful.
