Shots fired at Palm Beach Outlets; stores damaged

Shots were fired at the Palm Beach Outlets and several stores at the West Palm Beach outlet mall were damaged by looters Sunday night after a day of protests in response to the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} death of George Floyd BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
West Palm Beach police were blocking the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard entrance to the mall, where the glass storefronts of several businesses were shattered.
Police were seen helping employees try to safely leave the stores.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 reporter Ryan Hughes said rocks were thrown at police officers.
Windows to the Target store across the street were also smashed.
A Geek Squad van was set on fire in the parking lot of the Best Buy just east of Interstate 95, where BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} protesters marched BrightspotCmsObjectEnd hours earlier.
A nearby liquor store and beauty supply store were also ransacked.
Several miles away, a Walmart at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road was raided by looters.
An employee told Hughes that 40 or 50 people rushed inside the store, stealing electronics and knocking over displays.
The escalating incidents prompted West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} issue a citywide curfew BrightspotCmsObjectEnd from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
No serious injuries have been reported.
