Town Center at Boca Raton closes early

The Town Center at Boca Raton closed early Monday ahead of a planned protest.
Mall security confirmed to WPTV NewsChannel 5 that the Town Center would close at 2 p.m. because of "potential threats."
The decision to close early comes as a social media post encouraging participation in a "black lives matter" protest at the mall has been widely circulated. It calls for protesters to show up at 5 p.m. "by any means necessary."
Several protests in response to the death of George Floyd were held Sunday throughout Palm Beach County, including in West Palm Beach, where demonstrations began peacefully but turned violent by nightfall.
Boca Raton police said on Twitter that they are aware of the potential protests and "taking necessary precautions."
The mall will reopen as scheduled Tuesday.
