Tropical disturbance given 70% chance for development

June 1 is the first day of hurricane season and we may see the third named storm soon.
In Central America, the remnants of what was a very brief Tropical Storm Amanda in the Eastern Pacific, may now have a chance to become Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.
The NHC has given this disturbance a 70% chance for development over the next five days as it meanders around Guatemala, Honduras, Belize and Mexico. Regardless of development, it could produce extremely dangerous flash flooding and mudslides this week due to heavy rainfall.
The tricky part for the U.S. comes next weekend as this disturbance begins to move north toward Texas and Louisiana. It's hard to say how it might further develop in the Gulf of Mexico.
All the way across the Atlantic near the Azores and Canary Islands, computer models show something briefly developing this week and then falling apart.
