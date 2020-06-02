Belle Glade woman arrested in medical marijuana burglaries

A Belle Glade woman was arrested after multiple medical marijuana businesses were burglarized in Palm Beach County early Monday morning, according to deputies.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said at 3 a.m. around 30 individuals burglarized the Miracle Leaf medical marijuana business located at 100 Sansbury Way.
The group broke through the front door using a small sledgehammer and another unknown tool, said the sheriff's office.
Barbera said the same group also committed numerous other burglaries of medical marijuana dispensaries including the MUV dispensary in Wellington.
Deputies were able to stop one of the vehicles involved in the case, which was driven by Nakeria Harris, 24, of Belle Glade.
PBSO said Harris confessed to being involved in multiple business burglaries including the Miracle Leaf dispensary. They also found more than $600 worth of products belonging to Miracle Leaf.
Harris was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail where records show she is being held on a $15,000 bond.
