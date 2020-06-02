Boca Raton city leader proposes socially distanced park events

A Boca Raton city councilwoman is proposing an idea to help get more people out to city spaced, while still maintain social distancing.
Councilman Andrea Levine O’Rourke said while summer programs are canceled, there is still a way to use city green space for events.
She proposed creating giant white circles in the grass at Mizner Park Amphitheater to help keep groups six feet apart.
“While we have circles in one spot, maybe we have twister in another, maybe hopscotch in another,” added Levine O’Rourke.
She said there are other things the city can do like food trucks, bike parades, and open art events.
City staff are looking into the request from Levine O’Rourke and will discuss the possibilities at the council meeting next week.
