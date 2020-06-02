Caucus of Black Elected Officials call racism a 'public health issue'

After days of protests, Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials is making their voices heard. They’re demanding reform and accountability beyond law enforcement calling racism a “public health issue.”
On Tuesday, during a Palm Beach County board of commissioners meeting the caucus came forward to address the frustrations behind both local and national protests.
”I have watched protests on TV. I have participated in marches and protests and prayer vigils myself,” said Omari Hardy, Lake Worth Beach district 2 commissioner.
And one-by-one caucus leaders say they have an agenda that includes ripping the roots out of the structural and institutionalized racism that has nothing to do with police brutality.
”I want my future son or daughter to look up [at the commission] and see someone that looks like their dad or mom,” said Rep. Al Jacquet, Florida House district 88 representative. “I want the judges to look the same — and law enforcement. Until we’re able to do that we’re going to be asking for bandages.”
Rep. Jacquet also says all institutions from the commission bench to the classroom should reflect the demographics they serve.
While West Palm Beach city commissioner Cory Neering says he’s pushing for policies that promote equity after the results of a federal disparity study.
”In terms of how we give contracts, zoning all of those things are at the local level that people take for granted. But let me tell if they’re not done with an equity lens that continue to drive this issue of racism quite frankly,” said Neering.
The Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials says elected officials not willing to take decisive action to safeguard all lives will not be supported at the polls.
