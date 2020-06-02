Church group asks for accountability after death of George Floyd

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday in Boynton Beach to honor George Floyd.
The event started at 5 p.m. at the Boynton Beach House of Kingdom Worship parking lot, located at 135 NE Seventh Ave.
They kneeled in the middle of Seacrest Boulevard for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That's how long a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd's neck. He didn't survive.
"The blatant disregard for our lives -- my brothers, my uncles, my father, especially our black men, I have fears many days," Constance Oglesvy-Senkarcin said.
It's a prayer vigil the House of Kingdom of Worship in Boynton Beach said is necessary to heal. The gathering was not only for healing but to sooth the rage they feel inside.
"There's a lot of systemic issues that need to be resolved and we have to look inside," Yvonne Pankowski said. "We have to not be scared to stand up and speak out for our friends who are oppressed."
Their message was one of accountability.
Rev. Ray Whitely said there's an accountability that needs to happen.
"This isn't a police problem and it is not a this problem; it's a systemic racism problem that overflows into criminal justice," he said. "So we have to be able to an accountability plan of what happens after this."
The group raised their hands looking for guidance and direction from above. But most of all they ask for justice.
