Coronavirus deaths surge by 70 in state, including 14 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 70 in the past day to 2,530, including an increase of 14 in Palm Beach County to 351, after significantly lower numbers over the weekend, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning.
Some good news: New cases statewide deceased from 667 to 617 for a total of 57,447, including an increase of 84 in Palm Beach County after 139 Sunday.
The fatality increases were among the highest since the first case was reported in the state on March 1. The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. The county's most was 17 on April 28 and May 21.
The death toll had remained at 317 in Palm Beach County since Saturday, when it rose by 2.
In the state, nine deaths were reported on Monday after four -- none in South Florida -- on Sunday. On Saturday, the state toll rose by 34. One week ago, the rise was 15 in the state but it was after the Memorial Day weekend.
In the Treasure Coast area, two deaths were reported after none for two days. Martin County increased to 10, the first fatality reported in 11 days, and St. Lucie County it rose by 1 to 31. Indian River remained at 10 after a death on Saturday -- the first fatality in the county since May 12. Okeechobee has reported zero deaths.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 21 for 12 percent and by 36 for 11.4 percent in Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 20 to 722. Broward County increased by 3 to 317, which is 34 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 112 with an increase of 7.
Thirty-nine of the additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,441 deaths for 56.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 53 cases compared with 28 more in Martin, 19 more in St. Lucie, 5 more in Indian River and one more in Okeechobee.
The state positive test rate remained at 5.5 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 6.6 percent compared with 3.5 percent Monday.
In all, there were 9,353 additional tests announced Tuesday, about half as many as the 19,053 figure the day before.
Total tests passed the 1 million mark Sunday and now is 1,050,671 with 992,305 negative results and the remaining 2,919 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.1 percent in the state compared with 5.8 percent in the United States and 5.9 percent worldwide, which neared 374,000 deaths and neared 6.3 million cases Monday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.6 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 4.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 6.3 percent in St. Lucie, 7.2 percent in Indian River and 1.5 percent in Martin.
The youngest and oldest ever in the state were reported Thursday. A 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County surpasses a 26-year-old man from Miami-Dade. A total of 13 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 847 people 85 and older have died in the state.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Monday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 40 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 467 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,046 from 5 to 14.
The new deaths in Palm Beach County on Saturday were a 102-year-old female, the oldest ever in the county, surpassing two women aged 101, and a 96-year-old man. The youngest ever is a 30-year-old man.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 334.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
Through Monday, Lake Worth Beach and West Palm Beach lead Palm Beach County with 1,194 cases each. On Sunday, Lake Worth Beach passed West Palm Beach with a one-case advantage at 1,150. Boca Raton follows with 637, Delray Beach with 490 and Belle Glade with 394. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 314.
Palm Beach County has 6,219 cases out of 77,192 total tested for 8.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 18,224 positive cases out of 183,828 tested for 9.9 percent, and Broward is second with 7,248 cases and 102,505 tested for 6.6 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 492 positive out of 11,492 for 4.3 percent, Martin with 680 of 8,564 for 7.9 percent, Indian River with 138 out of 5,898 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 85 out of 1,793 for 4.7 percent.
On Saturday, a 2-year-old girl was reported to have tested positive in St. Lucie following a 3-year-old as the youngest. Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 10,412 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 181 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,223 in Palm Beach County, which is an increase of 23 in one day, followed by 103 in St. Lucie, 84 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 11 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 92 more deaths than Florida, including 20 Monday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 115 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 323 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,542 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 48.4 per million.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 106,925 Monday with 730 additional deaths. BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Johns Hopkins BrightspotCmsObjectEnd reports 105,165.
Cases hit 1,859,323 with 22,153 additional ones. Last Monday, there were 505 additional deaths and 19,790 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 5.4 percent with a gain of 5,367 through Monday.
Massachusetts was the only state to report a triple-digit increase, 189, for third place with 7,035.
No. 1 New York rose by 70 after 89 Sunday and 799 two months ago for a total of 29,988
The remaining top 10 states: No. 2 New Jersey with 21, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 20, No. 5 Michigan with 25, No. 6 Illinois with 22, No. 7 California with 47, No. 8 Connecticut with 20, No. 9 Louisiana with 10.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 36. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th with an increase of 5.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 100,512 deaths, two weeks ago there were 93,533, three weeks ago 83,718, four weeks ago 72,271, five weeks ago 59,265, six weeks ago 45,636, seven weeks ago 30,081, eight weeks ago 15,526, nine weeks ago 5,151, 10 weeks ago 957, 11 weeks ago 121, 12 weeks ago 30, 9 weeks ago 6, 14 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.2 percent of the 3,014 additional deaths and 28.4 percent of the world total Monday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Sunday, the increased deaths were 3,189.
The one week world death increase is 8.4 percent.
Brazil announced the most new deaths in the world -- 732 after surging to fourth place, passing Spain on Friday and France on Saturday. The record is 1,188 set May 21. In 14 days, Brazil has surged from 16,853 to 30,046. One week ago, the toll was 23,522. Brazil’s 30,102 cases were a record in nation and most in the world Saturday but declined to 14,409 Sunday and 24,556 Monday for second behind the Untied State.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 254 new deaths after 236 Sunday. Often, one nation recorded those numbers in one day.
United Kingdom had the most with 111 after 113 Sunday. Britain, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 39,045. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 33,475, gaining 60. One Sunday ago there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 31 deaths -- the second day in a row for fifth, far lower than the record of 1,438 on April 15. Spain, which has been adjusting its totals because of duplicates, reported no new deaths for a total of 27,127.
Mexico moved has moved into seventh place, passing Germany on Saturday and Belgium on Sunday, reporting reporting 237 late Monday after 151 Sunday. The nation has risen from 5,332 to 10,167 in two weeks.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 7 Belgium with 19, No. 9 Germany with 13, No. 10 Iran with 81.
Canada added 31 deaths after a record 222 deaths, the fourth most in the world, for 11th place. No. 15 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Tuesday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 5 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 8 more deaths with 4,403 as well as 272 new cases to drop to 18th behind, Turkey, which added23. Neighboring Norway reported 0 deaths for the fifth day in a row at 236 as well as 6 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 9,035 for a total of 414,878 in third place. Russia reported 162 more deaths to rise to 4,855 in 14th place,.
